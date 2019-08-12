Sygnia denies CR17 donation; Andre Crawford-Brunt donated in personal capacity

Sygnia media statement

It has come to our attention that Sygnia has been incorrectly mentioned in the media as having contributed to the election campaign of President Cyril Ramaphosa.



We confirm that Sygnia does not make donations to political parties, nor to individual political candidates. A non-executive director of Sygnia Limited made a donation in their personal capacity.



In our democratic electoral system, personal donations reflect the personal views and preferences of the individuals who make them.