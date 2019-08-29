The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Massmart pins hopes on new CEO as earnings nose dive
By Janice Kew and Roxanne Henderson
(Bloomberg) – Massmart Holdings Ltd. is looking to a new chief executive officer to help arrest a slump even as the South African retailer controlled by Walmart Inc. sees a further deterioration in the nation’s consumer environment.
The household goods specialist reported total sales of R43.8bn ($2.8bn) in the six months through June, up 5.5% from a year earlier, reporting a net loss of R836m from a year-earlier profit, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement on Thursday.
With no catalyst to revive a moribund South African economy, Massmart expects full-year earnings to drop at least 50% from a year earlier.
Key insights
- Mitchell Slape will start as new CEO next week after Massmart in May said the 24-year Walmart veteran would be in charge of leading a turnaround. The Johannesburg-based company cut its full-year dividend by 40% earlier this year and scrapped its interim dividend because of the loss.
- Some analysts have questioned if Walmart may even pull out of South Africa, as the country is one of the global retailer’s most vulnerable markets. Walmart bought a majority stake in Massmart in 2011 for R16.5bn and has also reported hurdles in China, India and the UK.
- It’s certainly not easy for any of the South African retailers as the continent’s most-industrialized economy battles with stubbornly high unemployment and consumer confidence that’s been dented by rising taxes, fuel costs and other bills.
Market reaction
- Massmart’s shares have slumped 62% this year, the most of the 13 stocks on the FTSE/JSE Africa General Retailers Index. The stock fell the most since at least 2000 on July 30 after reporting a first-half loss.
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.