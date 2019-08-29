Massmart pins hopes on new CEO as earnings nose dive

By Janice Kew and Roxanne Henderson

(Bloomberg) – Massmart Holdings Ltd. is looking to a new chief executive officer to help arrest a slump even as the South African retailer controlled by Walmart Inc. sees a further deterioration in the nation’s consumer environment.

The household goods specialist reported total sales of R43.8bn ($2.8bn) in the six months through June, up 5.5% from a year earlier, reporting a net loss of R836m from a year-earlier profit, the Johannesburg-based company said in a statement on Thursday.

With no catalyst to revive a moribund South African economy, Massmart expects full-year earnings to drop at least 50% from a year earlier.