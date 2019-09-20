The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Aspen strikes deal to cut cost of HIV drugs
By Loni Prinsloo
(Bloomberg) – Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. agreed to a partnership with India’s Laurus Labs Ltd. to boost supply of active pharmaceutical ingredients that will help reduce the cost of HIV drugs.
The Durban-based company plans to license intellectual property rights owned by Laurus, executive Stavros Nicolaou said by phone on Friday. The Indian company will gain a trading entity in South Africa as part of the deal, he said.
The move will put Aspen in a better position to bid for government contracts as the country plans to scale up treatment to 6 million people, Nicolaou said. The deal was first reported by Business Day newspaper.
The shares rose 1.3% in early trade in Johannesburg.
