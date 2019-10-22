The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SAA, Comair recall planes for compliance checks; delays expected
By Jacqueline Mackenzie
(Bloomberg) – South African Airways may operate an amended flight schedule Tuesday following a decision to recall some of its aircraft to undertake compliance verification in line with South African Civil Aviation Authority requirements, it said.
The decision to recall the aircraft follows an oversight inspection conducted by SACAA at SAA’s maintenance subsidiary, South African Airways Technical, the airline said in an emailed statement. Some flights will operate later than usual and four domestic flights have been canceled, but the airline will combine flights and deploy bigger aircraft to accommodate affected passengers, it said.
Comair, for which SAAT is also a maintenance and technical provider, also has contingency plans in place to minimise any disruption to its operations.
“Yesterday evening, the South African Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice related to irregular findings picked up during a recent audit of our maintenance and technical service provider, South African Airways Technical,” it said in a separate statement. Affected aircraft may not be flown until the necessary corrective action has been carried out, Comair said, without giving details on whether or not its flights may be affected.
Budget airline Mango confirmed in a statement that some of its aircraft were also affected and there will be delays. It has activated contingency plans to minimise disruptions to its flights, it said.
Expected disruption on Comair’s network today
We can confirm that four of the affected aircraft have been released back into service and we are expecting the full fleet to be back in operation by tomorrow morning.
The flight schedule has been amended for today and we are working tirelessly to normalise the schedule and minimise disruption for our customers.
Comair update II
At of 10:15 this morning a third of Comair’s services have been affected due to the notice received from the SACAA.
We are continuously updating our contingency plans and communicating with our customers by SMS, however to avoid unnecessary frustration, customers can check revised departure times on kulula.com, ba.com or Comair.co.za.
Our staff are working hard to ensure minimum disruption to our customers.
We are actively working with SAAT and SACAA to find a speedy solution.
We thank all our customers for their understanding and patience.
