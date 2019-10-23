September core inflation rate declines to lowest since 2011

By Prinesha Naidoo

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s core inflation rate fell to the lowest in almost eight years in September, leading to a decline in the annual headline reading, which could raise pressure on the central bank to cut its benchmark rate.

Growth in core consumer prices, which excludes the cost of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and electricity, slowed to 4% last month from a year earlier, compared with 4.3% in August, the Pretoria-based Statistics South Africa said Wednesday in a statement on its website. It makes up about 16% of the inflation basket.

The annual headline inflation rate fell to 4.1% in September, marking the 30th consecutive month that inflation has remained within the central bank’s target range. The median estimate of 16 economists in a Bloomberg survey was 4.3%.