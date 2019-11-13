EY Southern Africa entrepreneur award winners

EY media statement

The winners of the 22nd annual EY World Entrepreneur Awards prove that entrepreneurship is the only real solution to reduce chronic unemployment in South Africa – and that a lack of education and training is not necessarily a hinderance.

This year’s thirteen finalists have generated some R30bn in revenue and have created 13,000 jobs between them.

Speaking at the awards ceremony today at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg, Azim Omar, EY Africa Growth Markets Leader, said: “South Africa has a severe jobs crisis. The only way to help create jobs is through encouraging greater entrepreneurship and learning from people who have been successful despite a stagnant economy and difficult circumstances.

“Fortunately South Africa has so many brilliant entrepreneurs and we are reminded of that every year. They have taken to the challenge and through disruptive innovation, are succeeding where government, and even some larger businesses, have fallen short.”

Omar noted that what he found most interesting about the award winners is that many disprove the notion that people can only get jobs once they have some sort of training or education. “That’s plain wrong. Teaching people transferable skills on the job is a common thread that runs though many of our finalists.”

The 2019 Southern Africa winners by category are:

Master category – for a profitable business with turnover of $100m (R1.5bn) or more: Craig Irvine: Managing Director, Irvine’s Group.

Irvine’s is a poultry focused company with operations in six countries. They supply and support nutritional, animal health, Cobb Genetics and supporting products across 22 countries in Sub Saharan Africa.

In June 2020, Irvine’s Group, as Master category winner, will go on to join finalists from over 50 countries in Monte Carlo to compete for the title of 2020 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year title.

Exceptional category – or a profitable business with turnover of $15m (R225m) or more: Bronwyn Corbett: Co-Founder, Grit Real Estate Income Group.

Grit is a multi-listed real estate income group operating in selected African countries, optimising their structural investments, underpinned by solid property fundamentals and anchored by multinational tenants.

Emerging category- for a profitable business with a turnover of $5m (R75m) or more: Ashraf Mohamed: Founder, Polar Ice Cream Company.

Polar Ice Cream produces a wide range of quality ice cream and frozen treats. Polar believes that ice cream must reach everyone with products that are affordable and enjoyable.

An EY Lifetime Achievement Award for entrepreneurship is also awarded each year.

This year it’s been awarded to medical doctor, MBA, Doctor of Business Leadership, University of the Witwatersrand Chancellor and one of South Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs, Dr Judy Dlamini.

Dr Dlamini practiced as a medical doctor for several years before pursuing a business career as the founder and chairperson of the Mbekani Group. Today the group includes a range of companies including surgical equipment, facilities management, security, commercial property and luxury fashion retail. She has served on many boards and is actively involved in women’s empowerment and education.

Said Omar: “The majority of entrepreneurs do well in business by challenging the status quo. Interestingly, entrepreneurs that have created an entirely new product or service are 95% more likely to grow their workforce in the next year compared to those who have not created a new product or service.”

Pervious notable winners include WIPHOLD founder Gloria Serobe, who won a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 and Adrian Gore, Founder of Discovery, who won the inaugural Entrepreneur of the Year award in 1998.

The Southern Africa Awards cover Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Madagascar, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

All entrants are nominated and have a personal financial stake in the business, either directly or via share options, have built or helped build the business and have been primarily responsible for the company’s success.

The awards are adjudicated by an independent judging panel.