SAA cancels nearly all flights for November 15-16

By Madison Park

(Bloomberg) – South African Airways has cancelled nearly all its flights scheduled for Friday, 15 November and Saturday, 16 November.

The cancellations follow an announcement by the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) that their members will embark on industrial action from Friday morning.

The National Transport Movement (NTM) has not stated whether its members will embark on a strike.

The national airline said the action is being taken despite “SAA’s repeated overtures to the unions to acknowledge the severity of the current situation facing the airline”.

During negotiations, SAA presented a revised offer for employees delivering a 5.9% increase subject to availability of funds from lenders. Numsa and Sacca are demanding an 8% increase.

Discussions to resolve the wage matter are continuing.