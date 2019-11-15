SAA extends flight cancellations till Monday

By Mike Cohen and Paul Vecchiatto

(Bloomberg) – South Africa Airways extended flight cancellations to four days as a strike over pay and job cuts at the loss-making state carrier got under way.

Regional and domestic routes will remain suspended through Monday, two days longer than previously announced, the airline said in an emailed statement on Friday. International services will resume on Nov. 17, it said.

Two labour groups representing more than 3,000 SAA staff called the strike starting Friday after the airline announced plans to cut almost 1,000 jobs and rejected union demands for an 8% wage increase. SAA, which has offered a raise of 5.9%, estimates the strike will cost it R50m ($3.4m) a day and has warned the walkout puts the entire business at risk – a threat the unions have shrugged off.

“The strike will go on indefinitely until our demands are met,” said Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, spokeswoman for the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa. “Our members have come out in numbers. We would argue that the strike has definitely been successful.”