SAA will have to show any sale deal won’t violate foreign-ownership laws

By John Bowker

(Bloomberg) – South African Airways officials will be summoned to a meeting with regulators next month to disclose details about talks with potential equity partners and give assurances that any deal won’t violate foreign-ownership laws.

Under the Air Services Licensing Act of 1990, airlines must be at least three-quarters owned by South Africans to operate a domestic service. That would prevent international operators from buying more than a 25% stake from the government, unless the rules are changed.

“We are going to be calling SAA to next month’s meeting to share with us what their plans are,” said Mike Mabasa, chairman of the Air Services Licensing Council, which regulates domestic aviation within South Africa. “If they are already in conversations with strategic equity partners we need to know what that entails.”

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said last month the government is talking with potential investors in SAA, which is technically insolvent and reliant on bailouts and other forms of state support to survive. The carrier last week triggered a plan to cut 944 jobs to reduce costs – leading to an ongoing strike that started on Friday.

Two labour groups on Sunday said they are consulting with workers about intensifying the strike across the aviation industry after failing to reach a deal over wage increases and job cuts at the weekend. The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Cabin Crew Association argue that ending the outsourcing of services would help reduce costs.

“It is clear to us that the management of SAA is not prepared to do what is necessary to save the airline,” they said in a joint statement.