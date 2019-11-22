Sir Donald Gordon passes away

Liberty media statement

We are saddened by the passing of Sir Donald Gordon on 21 November 2019. We extend our condolences to his family and our thoughts and prayers are with them at this time.

Sir Donald Gordon was a visionary leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist who made an immense contribution to our industry and country. In 1957 he founded Liberty on principles born of a deep belief in humanity and the desire to help people to leave a legacy for their families. Liberty will continue to honour his vision by pursuing our purpose of improving people’s lives by making their financial freedom possible.