War declared on tax looters; siphoning R100m daily – Yusuf Abramjee

War has been declared on the tax looters who are bringing South Africa and its law-abiding people to their knees.

Today anti-crime crusader Yusuf Abramjee launched Tax Justice South Africa, a sweeping campaign to crack down on the crooks who rob the Rainbow Nation of tens of billions of rand every year.

And he called upon big business, as well as politicians, civil servants and the tax-paying public to join the fight.

“South Africa has a crime problem and one of the biggest threats we face is tax crime. It is killing our economy and robbing our people of a brighter future,” said Abramjee.

“Criminals at all levels of society are systematically looting the nation of R100m every single day. Many have become billionaires by stealing the people’s money and leaving millions to languish in poverty.

“These brazen tax evaders rob the income taxes, sales taxes and corporation taxes that they should be paying and are needed to transform and rebuild South Africa.

“As top SARS official Intikhab Shaik told MPs only last week, ‘if you don’t follow the money and you don’t get the person, you’ve done nothing.’ These criminals have gone unpunished for too long. It’s time to lock them up.”

In its five-point manifesto to build a better nation, Tax Justice South Africa pledges to:

Lock up criminal tax evaders who are looting South Africa of tens of billions of rand every year; Return the stolen money to the South African people, who have been exploited by the tax crooks for decades; Ring-fence recovered money for the education of our children, who are currently being robbed of their future; Expose tax evasion throughout the SA economy, which is being plundered by illicit trading across multiple sectors; Ensure the accountability of State authorities so that every cop, politician, tax inspector and civil servant does their job without fear or favour.

The campaign will be supported by Makali Lepholisa, former Commissioner for Customs in Lesotho, and Andy Mashaile, Interpol Turn Back Crime Ambassador, who join Yusuf Abramjee as Directors of Tax Justice South Africa.

“The tax criminals steal money that is supposed to be spent in our children’s schools to guarantee a better tomorrow for them and our nation,” said Abramjee.

“They steal the tax money that would otherwise build houses and provide dignity and opportunity for millions of people forced to live their lives in shacks.”

The scale of the problem is staggering:

A new ‘smart’ school like the Chief Albert Luthuli Primary School in Johannesburg could be built every day with the missing funds;

More than 4,000 primary teachers or 4,000 police officers could be employed for an entire year with just one week’s worth of the recovered taxes;

The 5.1 million people living in shacks could be provided with social housing within just two years of collecting the lost revenue;

“Tax evasion is not a victimless crime – in fact, we are all victims,” said Abramjee. “Therefore it is everyone’s duty to join the fight against the criminals destroying our nation.

“I urge everyone from the biggest business to the man on the street to join Tax Justice South Africa’s campaign to restore a lawful and prosperous South Africa and to ensure equal opportunity for all its citizens.”