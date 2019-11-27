Sweeping overhaul at New Look as Christo Wiese seeks to salvage investment

By Janice Kew and Deirdre Hipwell

(Bloomberg) – Brait SE, owner of struggling UK apparel chain New Look, launched a sweeping overhaul as leading shareholder Christo Wiese seeks to salvage his investment after seeing his other retail assets plunge in value.

The investment company outlined a refinancing worth almost twice as much as its R7.1bn ($480m) market value and said the plan could result in a sale of assets, which also include Virgin Active gyms, within three to five years. Its Johannesburg-listed shares fell as much as 14%.

Brait has been struggling to turn around New Look, which has been hit by the UK’s retail crisis as shoppers defect to trendier online fashion sellers like Boohoo Group. The investment firm bought the chain for £780m ($1bn) and now values it at zero. Wiese appointed a former investment banker and dealmaker as his representative to the board in September, a clear indication that he wanted change.

The problems at New Look have added to Wiese’s woes after the implosion at furniture retailer Steinhoff International, where he stepped down as chairman after an accounting scandal. Earlier this month he said he’d also retire from Shoprite Holdings, whose shares have fallen 37% this year amid a shareholder backlash against his position as chairman and the company’s biggest investor.

As part of Brait’s restructuring plan, Wiese will invest up to R1bn in an equity raising while EPE Capital Partners’ Ethos Private Equity will take a stake in the firm and manage its portfolio. Brait will also buy back some of its convertible bonds and refinance a revolving credit facility. Brait said the plan will reduce its net debt by as much as R5.3bn.