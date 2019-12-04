SA bonds among most vulnerable against US yield shocks

By Marcus Wong

(Bloomberg) – Could 2020 finally be the year that the Treasury bears are vindicated?

If so, emerging-markets traders may find that Thai, South African and South Korean bonds are the most vulnerable, while those in India and Russia would be the least responsive, a Bloomberg analysis shows.

The study of 13 global emerging bond markets measuring their sensitivities to moves in the US five-year yield showed those with highly consistent moves have economies more dependent on exports. By contrast, India and Russia – which rank at the bottom of the list – have a strong dependency on commodity prices and are less reliant on trade.

The analysis covers seven periods from mid-2011 when the five-year Treasury yield moved more than 35 basis points over a two-week period. Below is a table showing the size and consistency of how each country’s bonds responded on average.