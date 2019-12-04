The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA bonds among most vulnerable against US yield shocks
By Marcus Wong
(Bloomberg) – Could 2020 finally be the year that the Treasury bears are vindicated?
If so, emerging-markets traders may find that Thai, South African and South Korean bonds are the most vulnerable, while those in India and Russia would be the least responsive, a Bloomberg analysis shows.
The study of 13 global emerging bond markets measuring their sensitivities to moves in the US five-year yield showed those with highly consistent moves have economies more dependent on exports. By contrast, India and Russia – which rank at the bottom of the list – have a strong dependency on commodity prices and are less reliant on trade.
The analysis covers seven periods from mid-2011 when the five-year Treasury yield moved more than 35 basis points over a two-week period. Below is a table showing the size and consistency of how each country’s bonds responded on average.
|Bonds
|SIZE
Average move versus 1 bp
move in Treasuries (bps)
|CONSISTENCY
Average move / standard
deviation of all moves (ratio)
|
Highly consistent
|Thailand
|0.36
|2.62
|South Africa
|0.70
|2.38
|South Korea
|0.47
|2.25
|
Moderately consistent
|Mexico
|1.02
|1.36
|Poland
|0.45
|0.93
|Brazil
|0.57
|0.75
|Turkey
|1.03
|0.72
|Indonesia
|0.60
|0.71
|Malaysia
|0.48
|0.68
|China
|0.15
|0.52
|
Inconsistent
|Hungary
|0.26
|0.44
|India
|0.12
|0.29
|Russia
|-0.49
|-0.37
|Source: Bloomberg
Key insights
- Thai yields have seen the most consistent moves in response to a spike in 5-year Treasury yields, rising by an average 14 basis points versus an average 39 basis point move in the US rate – a ratio of about 0.36, reflecting Thailand’s out sized dependency on trade;
- South African yields have seen highly consistent moves, rising by an average 0.7 basis points per 1 basis point move in Treasuries, likely reflecting the elevated foreign shareholding in the nation’s bonds and the rand’s freely-traded position;
- Similarly, South Korean yields have moved consistently in tandem with US yields, rising by an average 0.47 basis points, underscoring its open capital accounts and strong trade dependency;
- India’s yields are the least responsive, rising by an average of only 0.12 basis points, due to its relatively lower trade dependence and foreign bond holdings;
- Russia’s yields fell by 0.49 basis points, though this is distorted by an out-sized drop in the February 2015 period as the central bank cut rates by 200 basis points at a single meeting held on Feb. 2;
- If the outlier is discounted, Russia’s directional yield move is similar to US yields while the responsiveness is closer to that of India’s;
- With growing signs the US economy may be on the mend, Treasury yields are at risk of a shock move higher. Still, their 2020 trajectory remains unclear for economists with end-year estimates for the 10-year yield ranging from 1% to 2.5%;
- The most recent spike in US yields occurred during the Sept. 3 – Sept. 16 period as investors priced-in a more hawkish Federal Reserve outlook, with fed fund futures now seeing the next rate cut in the third quarter of 2020;
- During this period – the only one where EM bonds diverged in the study – yields in Indonesia, Russia, Turkey and Brazil fell even as US ones rose. Central banks in those countries cut policy rates in September and October and there was also a surge in US-China trade optimism;
- NOTE: Marcus Wong is an EM macro strategist, who writes for Bloomberg. The observations he makes are his own and not intended as investment advice.
