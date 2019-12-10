Wrenelle Stander appointed as Comair Group CEO

Comair media statement

Comair Limited has announced the appointment of Wrenelle Stander as Group CEO, effective immediately. Glenn Orsmond, previously joint-CEO, has been appointed as the CEO of Comair’s Airline Division. This forms part of the ongoing restructuring at Comair.

Group Chairman Lindsay Ralphs says, “The joint-CEO structure introduced a few months back has been discontinued and these appointments should ensure better performance and efficiency in a very competitive airline industry.”