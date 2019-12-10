The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Wrenelle Stander appointed as Comair Group CEO
Comair media statement
Comair Limited has announced the appointment of Wrenelle Stander as Group CEO, effective immediately. Glenn Orsmond, previously joint-CEO, has been appointed as the CEO of Comair’s Airline Division. This forms part of the ongoing restructuring at Comair.
Group Chairman Lindsay Ralphs says, “The joint-CEO structure introduced a few months back has been discontinued and these appointments should ensure better performance and efficiency in a very competitive airline industry.”
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.