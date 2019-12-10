Comair Limited, Kulula, British Airways, metaco

Wrenelle Stander appointed as Comair Group CEO

Comair media statement

Comair Limited has announced the appointment of Wrenelle Stander as Group CEO, effective immediately. Glenn Orsmond, previously joint-CEO, has been appointed as the CEO of Comair’s Airline Division. This forms part of the ongoing restructuring at Comair.

Group Chairman Lindsay Ralphs says, “The joint-CEO structure introduced a few months back has been discontinued and these appointments should ensure better performance and efficiency in a very competitive airline industry.”

BizNews