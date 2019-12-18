Joburg restaurants among the world’s ten best for vegans, vegetarians and brunch-lovers

Johannesburg has made it into the top-10 most vegan-friendly cities in the world, with 15.5% of the City of Gold’s restaurants serving diners with vegan options.

The list, among others, was compiled by luxury travel company Hayes & Jarvis, which ranked Dublin in Ireland as the vegan-friendly capital of the world.

Hayes & Jarvis trawled through popular travel website TripAdvisor to find out which cities contain the greatest proportion of highly rated restaurants for specific cuisines, occasions and dietary requirements.

Analysing the information on TripAdvisor and looking at the 50 most-visited cities in the world, Hayes & Jarvis found that Dublin has the highest proportion of vegan-friendly restaurants (21.2%), followed by Phuket (20.1%) and Amsterdam (19.8%).

Hayes & Jarvis also ranked Johannesburg fourth on the list of wheelchair-accessible restaurants and sixth among cities with the highest proportion of vegetarian eateries.

Almost a fifth (17.4%) of Johannesburg’s restaurants also offer brunch options on their menu, making it the seventh best for brunch out of the 50 visited cities.

While the rankings are based on which cities have the highest proportion of a particular restaurant category, each city must have at least 500 restaurants and each high-quality eatery (4.5 stars or above) must have at least 10 reviews in order to be included in the final ranking.

The world’s most vegan-friendly destinations ranking