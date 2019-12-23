How the rich can afford that Bugatti or Yacht for Xmas

By Emma Vickers and Ben Stupples

(Bloomberg) — A gold chess set studded with gems, a bottle of vodka that costs 1 million pounds ($1.3 million), or a fossilized T-Rex skeleton named Roosevelt: unusual gifts for the millionaire who has everything, and all available on borrowed cash.

MillionPlus.com caters to the shopping whims of the wealthy, connecting sellers of luxury goods with prospective buyers.

Chief Executive Officer Paul Welch isn’t alone in this market, but he offers a service to high-net-worth clients that competitors don’t — finding them the financing to make their purchases.

It’s a good time to bundle luxury retail and lending to the wealthy.

Bank of America Corp.’s wealth-management businesses had $170 billion of loans outstanding at the end of the third quarter, 5% more than a year earlier, an increase driven in part by custom lending for items such as yachts, private jets and art. Luxury-goods retailers, once confined to brick-and-mortar stores, also are making gains online: e-commerce is expected to account for 25% of global sales by 2025, up from 10% today, according to a 2019 report by Bain & Co.

“There’s an increasing comfort with buying more and more expensive pieces online,” said Cristina Miller, chief commercial officer at online luxury marketplace 1stdibs, which specializes in antiques, jewelry and art. “Last holiday season we sold a $900,000 Cartier bracelet to someone who had discovered the site that day.”

The ranks of those wealthy enough to spend $900,000 in a stroke continues to swell. The number of people worth at least $50 million has climbed each year since 2015 to more than 168,000 now, according to Credit Suisse Group AG.