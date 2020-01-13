MyBroadband Insights lifts veil on best mobile network in South Africa

MyBroadband media release



MyBroadband Insights has released its Q4 2019 Mobile Network Quality Report, which shows that MTN has the best mobile network in South Africa.

The report is based on 310,649 speed tests which were performed by thousands of MyBroadband Android Speed Test App users across South Africa between 1 October and 31 December 2019.

The research shows that South Africa had an average mobile download speed of 26.73Mbps and an average upload speed of 9.53Mbps.

MTN had the highest average download speed at 40.64Mbps, followed by Vodacom on 32.23Mbps, Telkom on 21.63Mbps, Rain on 16.44Mbps, and Cell C on 16.48Mbps.

Best mobile network in South Africa

To determine the best mobile network in South Africa, a “Network Quality Score” was calculated for each network using download speed, upload speed, and latency.

The Network Quality Score out of 10 then shows how the network performed in relation to other networks.

MTN reigned supreme with a Network Quality Score of 9.85, followed by Vodacom on 8.01, Rain on 5.58, Telkom on 5.32, and Cell C on 4.91.

The table below provides an overview of the mobile network rankings in South Africa.

The best networks in Johannesburg, Tshwane, Cape Town and Durban

The latest MyBroadband Mobile Network Quality Report includes network quality rankings for South Africa’s major cities.

MTN was a clear winner in all South African cities – Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Tshwane.