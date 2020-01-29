CEO Lawrence MacDougall leaves Tiger Brands, and listeriosis legacy

By Janice Kew

(Bloomberg) – Tiger Brands Chief Executive Officer Lawrence MacDougall will retire this week, leaving Africa’s biggest packaged-food company still battling the fallout of a deadly outbreak of listeriosis linked to one of its factories.

MacDougall, 63, joined the Johannesburg-based maker of Tastic rice and Albany bread from Cadbury chocolate maker Mondelez International almost four years ago, giving an immediate boost to the share price. But the company was engulfed in scandal the following year as authorities battled to contain the disease, which was declared the world’s worst case on record with more than 200 dead.

The stock has declined almost 31% since MacDougall took the helm in May 2016, compared with a 9.9% rise on the FTSE/JSE Africa All Share Index.