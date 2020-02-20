Former Goldman Sachs CEO Colin Coleman joins Eurasia Group to extend SA offering

Eurasia media statement

Eurasia Group is pleased to welcome Colin Coleman, a Senior Fellow at Yale and the former CEO of Goldman Sachs in Sub Saharan Africa, as a senior advisor to the firm. Coleman will help Eurasia Group extend its offering into South Africa and bring new understanding about the country and the continent to our global client base.

“Colin has operated at the highest levels of South African business and politics,” said Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group’s president. “At a time when South African investors and companies are seeking global growth opportunities, and our international clients are taking a greater interest in Africa, Colin’s perspectives on the South African market and the needs of the business community are invaluable.”

Coleman was an anti-apartheid activist and deeply involved in South Africa’s constitutional transition to democracy. Named a partner of Goldman Sachs in 2010, he was Chief Executive Officer for Sub Saharan Africa until his retirement at the end of 2019.

“I’m excited to bring Eurasia Group’s world-leading geopolitical analysis to South Africa and the African continent,” said Coleman. “One of the best ways to deliver the growth and transformation that our country urgently requires is to access more global opportunities. I believe Eurasia Group is the perfect political risk advisor for South African corporations and investors looking to expand globally and grow their businesses in support of the country’s economic development and transformation.”

In addition to his work with Eurasia Group, Coleman is a Senior Fellow and Lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs and an independent non-executive member of the Board of The Foschini Group. He also serves on the Steering Committee of the CEO Initiative and is Co-Chairman of the Youth Employment Service (YES).