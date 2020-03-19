Urgent call for help as Covid-19 clips airlines’ wings

IATA media statement

Johannesburg – Airlines need urgent government action if they are to survive to help the world recover once Covid-19 is beaten, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a a statement as it appealed to governments in Africa and the Middle East to join a worldwide campaign and provide emergency aviation support.

IATA warned that with average cash reserves of approximately two months in the region, airlines are facing a liquidity and existential crisis. On a global basis, IATA estimates that emergency aid of up to $200bn is required.

The industry body also warned that millions of jobs are at stake.

In South Africa alone the disruptions from Covid-19 could result in a 6 million loss in passenger volumes and $1.2bn loss in base revenues, while the disruptions to air travel could put at risk over 102,000 jobs in the country.

“Stopping the spread of Covid-19 is the top priority of governments. But they must be aware that the public health emergency has now become a catastrophe for economies and for aviation. The scale of the current industry crisis is much worse and far more widespread than 9/11, SARS or the 2008 global financial crisis. Airlines are fighting for survival.

“Many routes have been suspended in Africa and the Middle East and airlines have seen demand fall by as much as 60% on remaining ones,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.

Extensive cost cutting measures are being implemented by the region’s carriers to mitigate the financial impact of Covid-19. But due to flight bans and international and regional travel restrictions, airlines’ revenues are plummeting, he said.

Africa’s air transport industry’s economic contribution is estimated at $55.8bn supporting 6.2 million jobs and contributing 2.6% to GDP. In the Middle East air transport’s economic contribution is estimated at $130bn supporting 2.4 million jobs and contributing 4.4% to GDP.

IATA is proposing a number of options for governments to consider. They include:

Direct financial support to passenger and cargo carriers to compensate for reduced revenues and liquidity attributable to travel restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19;

to passenger and cargo carriers to compensate for reduced revenues and liquidity attributable to travel restrictions imposed as a result of COVID-19; Loans, loan guarantees and support for the corporate bond market by governments or central banks. The corporate bond market is a vital source of finance, but the eligibility of corporate bonds for central bank support needs to be extended and guaranteed by governments to provide access for a wider range of companies.

The corporate bond market is a vital source of finance, but the eligibility of corporate bonds for central bank support needs to be extended and guaranteed by governments to provide access for a wider range of companies. Tax relief: Rebates on payroll taxes paid to date in 2020 and/or an extension of payment terms for the rest of 2020, along with a temporary waiver of ticket taxes and other Government-imposed levies.

Muhammad Al Bakri, IATA Regional Vice President Africa, Middle East said several governments in Africa and the Middle East have already committed national aid for Covid-19, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Nigeria and Mauritius.

Covid-19 effects by region

Africa

Since the end of January thousands of passenger flights have been cancelled in Africa. This is expected to increase exponentially with the implementation of additional measures in different countries.

International bookings in Africa are down roughly 20% in March and April, domestic bookings have fallen by about 15% in March and 25% in April, according to the latest data.

African airlines had lost US$4.4bn in revenue as at 11 March 2020.

Ticket refunds have increased by 75% in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 (01 February – 11 March)

Middle East