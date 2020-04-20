Naspers delivers 275,600 KN95 masks and 100,000 face shields

Naspers media statement:

Naspers announced that its first shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) has arrived in South Africa, following the company’s commitment of R 1,5bn in emergency aid to the country.

Naspers is contributing R500m to the Solidarity Response Fund and is procuring R1bn worth of PPE and other medical supplies through its partnerships with Tencent and the Chinese government.

The first PPE shipment consisted of 275,600 KN95 masks and 100,000 face shields and arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, 20 April. The critical PPE, which was secured through Naspers’s long-standing relationships in China, is the first of multiple shipments that will be distributed to front-line healthcare workers. Within a week, the next shipments of PPE are expected to arrive.

Commenting on the delivery, South Africa CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa said: “The collaboration and joint action between governments, business and civil society has been excellent. We hope our first shipment, which is one of many to come, will support the many selfless healthcare workers in our country.”

Bob van Dijk, Group CEO said: “We are grateful to all those that have made this delivery a reality, especially the South African Government and our Chinese partners for their continuous support throughout the process.”

Kim Reid, CEO of Takealot added, “We will use our extensive warehousing and distribution capability to ensure these critical medical supplies reach hospitals, front-line workers and those in need, as quickly as possible. We are humbled and privileged to be part of this important collaborative effort to help our fellow South Africans.”

