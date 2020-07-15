The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Three million South Africans lost their jobs, 1.5m employed people got no pay in April – study
By Dr Nic Spaull*
Main findings:
- 3-million South Africans lost their jobs during lockdown (Feb to April)
- This is an 18% decline in employment (February to April)
- 1-in-3 lost their income: 33% of those who earned an income in Feb 2020 did not earn an income in April 2020.
- At least 1,5-million had jobs, but no pay: In addition to the 3-million people who lost their job, an additional 1,5-million (9%) reported zero pay although a job to return to.
- Job losses borne by the poor: The rates of net job loss are much higher for manual labourers (-24%) compared to professionals (-5%), for those with verbal contracts (-22%) compared to those with written contracts (-8%), for women (-26%) compared to men (-11%), and for those with a tertiary education (-10%) compared to those with matric or less (-23%).
- Women borne the brunt of job losses: Of the 3-million job losses 2-million were women. Among those groups of people that were already disadvantaged in the labour market, and already faced a disproportionate share of job losses from the pandemic (the less educated, the poor, Black Africans and informal workers), women in these groups faced even further job losses putting them at a ‘double disadvantage.’
- Half of households (47%) ran out of money to buy food in April: 1-in-2 respondents indicated that their household had run out of money to buy food in the month of April.
- 1-in-5 (22%) said that someone in the HH went hungry in the last week, and 1-in-7 respondents that a child went hungry in the last week. 7% of adults and 4% of children were perpetually hungry (hunger ‘every day’ or almost every day’).
- Dr Nic Spaull is Principal Investigator of NIDS-CRAM.
