Two SA ministers – Mantashe, Nxesi – in hospital for Covid-19

Media Statement from the Presidency of the Republic of South Africa

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Mr Thembelani ‘Thulas’ Nxesi (MP), was admitted to hospital last night due to Covid-19. The Minister tested positive for the coronavirus almost a week ago and has, until last night, been in self-quarantine at home.

His admission to hospital comes on the advice of his medical doctors, in order for him to have access to better medical attention and proper monitoring.

Minister Nxesi is the second member of Cabinet to be admitted to hospital after Minister Gwede Mantashe. We wish both Minister Nxesi and Minister Mantashe well and a speedy recovery.

