Naspers pushes SA stocks back into recovery

An index of South African gold producers has more than doubled this year as bullion closes in on its all-time high set in 2011. Investors have piled into the haven asset at a time of deeply negative real interest rates and geopolitical risks.

“The recovery in the South African market has largely been driven by heavyweight industrial and resources shares,” Herselman said. “The search globally for yield, as global interest rates are at record lows has filtered into the bond market, but not the South Africa-focused shares broadly speaking.”