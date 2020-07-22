Wits Business School gets a new boss: Sasol’s Maurice Radebe

Wits University media statement:

The University of the Witwatersrand is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Maurice Radebe as the new Head and Director of the Wits Business School (WBS). Radebe is currently the Executive Vice-President of the Energy Business at Sasol Ltd. He has previously served as the Group Executive: Corporate Affairs, Stakeholder Relations and Enterprise Development, as well as the Managing Director of Sasol Ltd.

Wits Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Professor Adam Habib, says: “Maurice Radebe is a fantastic choice to lead the Wits Business School. A business school is meant to train a new generation of corporate leaders. Radebe brings a wealth of experience as a highly-acclaimed leader in the private sector as well as an academic leader in the university system. This combination is exactly what is required for the future of the WBS.”

Radebe is an alumnus of the WBS, having graduated with two qualifications – the Management Advancement Programme (MAP) and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA). He had previously also obtained a Higher Diploma for educators of adults at Wits. He has maintained his ties with the WBS through participating in occasional lectures, public events and being instrumental in establishing the WBS Energy Leadership Centre .

The Vice-Principal and Vice-Chancellor Designate, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, adds: “In a rapidly changing world, it is essential for the private and public sectors, and academia, to forge strong partnerships that will help us to reimagine the futures that we want, and to craft solutions that will ultimately benefit society. The WBS should serve as the nexus between academia and business, and Maurice Radebe is the ideal catalyst to effect positive change to shape our future economy.”

Radebe brings to WBS over three decades of experience in the corporate sector, a commitment to WBS playing a decisive role in building our future economy, a deep commitment to the socio-economic transformation of South Africa, a passion for developing leadership, and a commitment to gender equality.

His experience in the corporate sector, along with his long-standing partnership with the WBS makes him an ideal candidate to lead the School in the next phase.

Radebe will start as the new Head of School and Director on 1 January 2021. In the interim, Professor Jannie Rossouw will continue to serve as the Acting Head of the School.

