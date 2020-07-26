Minister Ebrahim Patel tests positive for Covid-19

By Jarryd Neves

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel has tested positive for Covid-19. The Minister received his results at the weekend, the Presidency said.

This is Patel’s second test since the outbreak of the virus in South Africa.

Minister Patel recently participated in the virtual parliamentary budget vote discussion on the revised budget for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition.

In his budget debate speech, the Minister stated that every directorate of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and every agency under its command will prioritise saving businesses and jobs during this troubling period.

Patel is currently in self-quarantine, where he continues to work from home, said the Presidency. Cabinet “urges those that have been in contact with Minister Patel to remain isolated and get tested”.

The government continues to encourage the general public to play their part by washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask when in public and practicing social distancing.

As of the weekend there are 434,200 confirmed cases in South Africa, with 263,054 recoveries. The death toll currently sits at 6,655, says the health ministry.

(Visited 51 times, 51 visits today)