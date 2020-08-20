FSCA launches investigation into Mirror Trading International

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has launched an investigation into the business activities of Mirror Trading International (MTI). MTI claims to be in possession of more than R2,9-billion rand in client funds – a statement the FSCA has not been able to confirm. The market conduct regulator has advised clients of the company to withdraw their funds – Jarryd Neves

FSCA media statement

Mirror Trading International

The FSCA is investigating the activities of Mirror Trading International. The FSCA is of the view that the current business model of Mirror Trading International requires it to be in possession of a financial service provider licence. MTI has informed us that they accept clients’ funds in the form of Bitcoin, pool the funds into one trading account on a forex derivative trading platform, and conduct high frequency trading through the utilisation of a Bot. If this is being done as described, then this amounts to financial services, hence the licence requirement.

However, the FSCA has a much greater concern about the activities of the company. MTI claims to have more than R2,9-billion (at current conversion rates) in clients’ funds in trading accounts, but we have not been able to conclusively confirm that the funds exist.

Moreover, the returns on the investments claimed by MTI seem far-fetched and unrealistic. According to MTI its Bot-trading is able to generate consistent profits of an average of 10% per month. The FSCA warns the public that MTI is not licensed to conduct the proclaimed business that they are conducting and that they are aware of the need for a FSP licence. The FSCA also draws attention to the fact that FX Choice, the previous platform broker for MTI seems to have made public statements that gainsay the version of MTI in terms of trading volumes and Bot trading. FX Choice has blocked the account of MTI due to compliance concerns. We are in the process of obtaining confirmation from FX Choice of the correctness of the statements attributed to them.

