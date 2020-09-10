The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Tributes pour in for George Bizos, the Greek who saved Mandela
Mandela’s friend and lawyer, George Bizos, dies at 92
Bizos, Mandela, Kathrada, and Chaskalson at Old Ford prison complex pic.twitter.com/1cxNVNZEfk
— Rosa Lyster (@rosalyster) September 9, 2020
Bizos died peacefully at home of natural causes, surrounded by family, according to the foundation.
The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is saddened by the news that veteran human rights lawyer George Bizos has passed away 💔
Lala ngoxolo #GeorgeBizos pic.twitter.com/oYJKgM0ViV
— Kathrada Foundation (@KathradaFound) September 9, 2020
George Bizos has passed away. He represented the Hani and Biko families during the TRC hearings in 1996 and 1997. First frame he’s with Steve Biko’s son Nkosinathi and in the second with Mam’ Limpho Hani, Mam’ Nomzamo, and Zindzi Mandela.
📸: Onyx Media Archives. pic.twitter.com/csIoL0HnDj
— Zikhona Valela (@valavoosh) September 9, 2020
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.