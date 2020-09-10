Tributes pour in for George Bizos, the Greek who saved Mandela

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation is saddened by the news that veteran human rights lawyer George Bizos has passed away 💔

Bizos died peacefully at home of natural causes, surrounded by family, according to the foundation.

George Bizos has passed away. He represented the Hani and Biko families during the TRC hearings in 1996 and 1997. First frame he’s with Steve Biko’s son Nkosinathi and in the second with Mam’ Limpho Hani, Mam’ Nomzamo, and Zindzi Mandela.

📸: Onyx Media Archives. pic.twitter.com/csIoL0HnDj

