Hilton pulling out, Hyatt coming in

Hyatt media statement:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with South African real estate company, Millat Properties, to open the first Hyatt hotel in Cape Town. Hyatt Regency Cape Town, a 137-room hotel, is expected to open in December 2020, bringing the total number of Hyatt hotels across Africa to eight, with two in South Africa. The new Hyatt Regency Cape Town will be rebranded from the former Hilton Cape Town City Centre.

Africa, and particularly Sub-Saharan Africa, remains a key focus for growth for Hyatt as the continent is experiencing an increasingly favorable business climate, along with consistently heightened tourism. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, international tourist arrivals in Sub-Saharan Africa grew around 6% per year, higher than the global average.[1] Cape Town, in particular, is an attractive destination for both business and leisure travelers alike, with more than five million visitors to Cape Town’s airport[2] each year. The coastal city, which is the second most populated city in South Africa, is an economic hub for business and innovation, as well as an attractive destination for leisure travelers with its pristine beaches and lively culture.

“We’re delighted to work with Millat Properties to bring the Hyatt Regency brand to Cape Town,” said Ludwig Bouldoukian, regional vice president of development for the Middle East and Africa, Hyatt. “As a premier destination, Cape Town has been a top goal for us to have a Hyatt hotel, and we believe there is meaningful potential for further growth in South Africa. Hyatt Regency Cape Town is a key element of our strategy to grow thoughtfully in markets where we know our guests are traveling.”

Hyatt Regency Cape Town will bring the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature seamless, personalized service and energizing experiences to business and leisure guests alike. The hotel is situated at the foot of the iconic Table Mountain, one of Cape Town’s most prominent and famous tourist landmarks, bordering the historic Bo-Kaap district with its steep and narrow streets. The vibrant and colorful neighborhood is a popular area for tourists looking to experience South Africa’s rich, multicultural history.

“It is a delight to team up with the Hyatt Regency brand, who is synonymous with a first-class travel experience,” said Hamza Farooqui, chief executive officer of Millat Properties. “Millat will extensively refurbish the hotel – prior to reopening – using renowned international interior designers, LW Design. Knowing Hyatt and Millat share equally high standards around the guest experience, we are delighted to bring the Hyatt Regency brand to life in this iconic location.”

The hotel will feature 137 rooms, including 15 suites, three food and beverage outlets, as well as leisure facilities including a fitness area and an outdoor pool. For corporate guests, the property offers 1,312 square feet (400 square meters) of meeting space as well as an executive lounge.

“The news of a Hyatt-branded property opening within the City of Cape Town is a welcome addition to the tourism sector and is a positive indicator reflecting the travel industry’s road to recovery,” said Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, South African Minister for Tourism. “Like many others in our country, Cape Town is truly unique, offering visitors unforgettable experiences with an abundance of natural beauty and attractions to visit. Hyatt Regency Cape Town will be the perfect addition to the hospitality sector in this historic city.”

The announcement of Hyatt Regency Cape Town follows a significant expansion in Hyatt’s footprint in Sub-Saharan Africa, fueled by the Hyatt Regency brand. Three Hyatt Regency hotels are already open in the sub-Saharan region: Hyatt Regency Johannesburg, Hyatt Regency Dar es Salaam and Hyatt Regency Addis Ababa with two more scheduled openings for the Hyatt Regency brand over the next three years: Hyatt Regency Nairobi, Kenya and Hyatt Regency Lagos Ikeja, Nigeria.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)