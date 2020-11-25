FinMin questions SAA bailout in late night musings

By John Bowker

(Bloomberg) –South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni again expressed his doubts about the need for a national airline less than a month after agreeing to find the cash for a R10.5 bn ($685 mn) bailout of the stricken carrier.

In a series of late-night tweets, Mboweni asked his near 1 million followers whether the country requires state-owned South African Airways or whether a private company should be given the chance to come in and fill the gap left by its demise.

“Where there is a market gap, a vacuum in a market, an airline will emerge to fill the gap! Will it!?” the minister said.