SA alcohol industry introduces ‘booze police’ to prevent strict lockdown

Eastern Cape government and alcohol industry media statement:

Representatives of the South African alcohol industry met with the Eastern Cape Provincial Government on Saturday, November 28 to discuss the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the province, particularly in the Nelson Mandela Metro and Sarah Baartman district.

The EC Provincial Government delegation was led by the Director General of the Province Mbulelo Sogoni and included Heads of Department for Health, Economic Development, Eastern Cape Liquor Board as well as representatives of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the province.

Concerns were raised that some alcohol outlets were not complying with the regulations of the Liquor Act as well Covid-19 Level 1 requirements and were contributing to the increase in the number of Covid-19 infections and the resultant pressure on the health system.

In response, the alcohol industry committed to train and deploy 80 community patrollers in eight police stations (10 patrollers per station) in the Covid-19 hotspots areas in the province. Working together with the SAPS and Community Policing Forums, the patrollers will ensure compliance with the regulations in alcohol outlets in the catchment areas of the selected police stations.

Outlets found to be violating the regulations will be reported to the SAPS and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board for further investigation and adjudication.

Chairman of the South African Liquor Brandowners Association (SALBA) Sibani Mngadi urged the Liquor Authority to act swiftly in reviewing licence conditions of outlets found to violating the Liquor Act and Covid-19 Lockdown Level 1 regulations.

“We have agreed with Liquor Authorities in all provinces, including the Eastern Cape that they would alert us of any decision to review a licence of an outlet,” said Mngadi. “Where such a decision is taken, as manufacturers, we will immediately stop servicing and supplying that outlet.”

Lucky Ntimane, Convener: Liquor Traders Formations urged EC alcohol traders to comply with the regulations to protect their businesses and livelihoods in the industry.

“It is simple and straight forward,” explained Ntimane. “Ensure that people are wearing masks and that they sanitise when they enter your outlet. Outlet owners should ensure that there is good ventilation and limit the number of patrons to not more than 50% of outlet capacity to ensure social distancing. These are basic simple things we need to do to prevent the rise of infections being linked to our facilities and businesses.”

At the meeting, it was also agreed that EC government would regularly share with the industry information about the demands on the health system exerted by the rise in Covid-19 cases and other admissions including intentional and unintentional injuries.

In support of the health system response, the alcohol industry is providing medical supplies, including PPEs to the value of R30m to the province.

Eastern Cape Premier Spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha said the government was mobilising all the resources available to contain the second wave of infections in the province.

“We appreciate the proactive approach taken by the alcohol industry in responding to the resurgence in the number of Covid-19 cases. We are engaging with various social partners, including in the business sector to drive a coordinated multisectoral response to the second wave of infection. The alcohol industry should assist us in containing the infections associated with on-consumption of alcohol. The step and commitment shown by the alcohol industry to this fight is a good step and it will help us lower the rate of transmission of infection. All owners of alcohol trading places have a responsibility to comply with regulations to save their businesses and to save lives,” said Sicwetsha.

A joint task team of the EC government and industry representatives has been formed to look at further collaboration in addressing Covid-19 challenges in the province.

