Mkhize questions travel ban on South Africa as cases hit daily record
South Africa rejects UK claims over new coronavirus variant
In other Covid-19 news:
South Africa sees another daily record
South Africa reported record daily infections for a third straight day, with 14,796 new cases, the health ministry said late Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 983,359.
The government rejected allegations that a new variant in the country had spurred a second wave in the U.K., and criticized its decision to impose travel restrictions. Several other countries have also halted flights from South Africa.
Tokyo Reports Record Daily Cases
Japan’s capital reported a record 949 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, the first time the daily caseload has been above 900. Tokyo is on the highest alert level as infections have continued to rise despite authorities’ efforts to contain the virus, prompting Governor Yuriko Koike to call on residents to refrain from making unnecessary outings.
Golf Great Greg Norman hospitalised with Covid
Australian golfer Greg Norman suggested he’s a victim of Covid-19 in a post on Instagram. Photos on Norman’s Instagram account showed him in what appears to be a medical facility.
The 65-year-old earlier posted a video on Instagram saying he was experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Norman’s son, Greg Norman J., also said on social media that he tested positive, the Associated Press reported. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend, the AP said.
