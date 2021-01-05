Tiger Brands declares special dividend despite rocky road ahead

Tiger Brands SENS statement:

Shareholders are referred to the audited group results and dividend declaration announcement of 20 November 2020, in which the Company declared a gross special dividend of 133 cents per ordinary share (net amount of 106,40000 cents per ordinary share).

The South African Reserve Bank has approved the payment of the special dividend.

Shareholders are therefore advised that the timetable in respect of the ordinary and special dividend remains unchanged, as follows:

Finalisation announcement in respect of the special dividend, due to the receipt of SARB approval – Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Last day to trade cum the ordinary and special dividend – Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Shares commence trading ex the ordinary and special dividend – Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Record date to determine those shareholders entitled to the ordinary and special dividend – Friday, 15 January 2021

Payment date in respect of the ordinary and special dividend – Monday, 18 January 2021

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or re-materialised between Wednesday, 13 January 2021 and Friday, 15 January 2021, both days inclusive.

