Tiger Brands declares special dividend despite rocky road ahead
Tiger Brands SENS statement:
Shareholders are referred to the audited group results and dividend declaration announcement of 20 November 2020, in which the Company declared a gross special dividend of 133 cents per ordinary share (net amount of 106,40000 cents per ordinary share).
The South African Reserve Bank has approved the payment of the special dividend.
Shareholders are therefore advised that the timetable in respect of the ordinary and special dividend remains unchanged, as follows:
- Finalisation announcement in respect of the special dividend, due to the receipt of SARB approval – Tuesday, 5 January 2021
- Last day to trade cum the ordinary and special dividend – Tuesday, 12 January 2021
- Shares commence trading ex the ordinary and special dividend – Wednesday, 13 January 2021
- Record date to determine those shareholders entitled to the ordinary and special dividend – Friday, 15 January 2021
- Payment date in respect of the ordinary and special dividend – Monday, 18 January 2021
Share certificates may not be dematerialised or re-materialised between Wednesday, 13 January 2021 and Friday, 15 January 2021, both days inclusive.
