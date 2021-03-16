The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
SA regulators approve use of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
South Africa approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for local use
By S’thembile Cele and Janice Kew
(Bloomberg) – South African regulators approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE for local use, a boost to a national roll out that’s going slower than initially planned.
The decision is conditional on the outcome of tests to check the shot’s efficiacy against a variant identified in the country late last year, according to a Tuesday statement by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.
The government has ordered 20 million Pfizer vaccines, though they had yet to be delivered as of earlier this month. A shortage means the country is likely to miss its target of inoculating as many as 1.5 million people by April, Deputy Health Minister Joe Phaahla has said.
Read more:
- Africa CDC to review AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine use
- More European countries suspend AstraZeneca shot – With insights from The Wall Street Journal
- Curious case of SA’s Covid-19 decline – With insights from The Wall Street Journal
Cyril Ramaphosa: The Audio Biography
Listen to the story of Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to presidential power, narrated by our very own Alec Hogg.