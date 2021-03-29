The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Visa to use stablecoin, backed by US dollar, to settle transactions
Visa Using Stablecoin to Settle Transactions in Lure to Fintechs
By Jenny Surane
(Bloomberg) – Visa Inc. said its payments network will use a stablecoin backed by the US dollar to settle transactions, as cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology gain more acceptance in the established financial system.
As part of a pilot programme, Visa is using USD Coin to settle transactions over Ethereum, with the help of the Crypto.com platform and Anchorage, a digital-asset bank, according to a statement Monday by the San Francisco-based payments giant. Visa will offer the service to more partners later this year.
Traditional financial companies are beginning to embrace cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects more than a decade after the creation of Bitcoin in 2009. Jack Forestell, Visa’s chief product officer, said the firm’s move is partly an effort to serve financial-technology companies.
“Crypto-native fintechs want partners who understand their business and the complexities of digital currency,” Forestell said in the statement. “The announcement today marks a major milestone in our ability to address the needs of fintechs.”
