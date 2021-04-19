SA health regulator suggests lifting ban on J&J vaccine

South Africa’s health regulator asked the government to lift the pause on administering the J&J Covid-19 vaccine provided certain conditions are met.

By Felix Njini

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s health regulator asked the government to lift the pause on administering Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine provided certain conditions are met.

“These conditions include, but are not limited to, strengthened screening and monitoring of participants who are at high risk of a blood clotting disorder,” the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority said in a statement.

South Africa halted J&J vaccines after health agencies on Tuesday called for their suspension in the US. The J&J shot is a key element to South Africa’s vaccination plan and has already been used to inoculate health workers, with no reported adverse effects. Drug maker Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. will manufacture the J&J vaccine in South Africa for wider use.

The government has been slow to roll out its vaccination programme, and only 292,623 healthcare workers had been inoculated with the J&J doses as of April 17. South Africa, which is the worst-affected country by the Coronavirus pandemic on the continent, lags behind emerging market peers in vaccinations.

