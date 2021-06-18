SA army deployed in Gauteng commercial hub to manage Covid-19

By S’thembile Cele

South Africa deployed army medical personnel in the commercial hub of Gauteng province to help state health-care deal with a surge in coronavirus cases.

The military will assist with mass screening and testing, along with tracking and tracing programs from Friday, acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in an online briefing.

Gauteng is currently the hardest-hit province in the country, accounting for about 60% of cases and averaging about 7,500 new infections daily, she said. The positivity rate in the province is more than 20%.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the decision to use army personnel was made after the province indicated it was in distress and needed additional resources. The deployment was agreed after a meeting with Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and President Cyril Ramaphosa, she said.

Gauteng recorded 7,502 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, out of a total of 11,767 cases nationally. On Wednesday, the nation recorded 13,246 new infections, the highest since January.

