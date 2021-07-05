The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Gupta net tightens as Interpol issues Red Notice
(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority said Interpol issued red notices for two Gupta brothers wanted in connection with alleged corruption.
The notices were issued for Atul and Rajesh Gupta and their wives, and four other people, Hermione Cronje, head of the National Prosecuting Authority’s investigating directorate, said in a statement on Monday.
“Efforts to bring the Guptas back have intensified,” she said.
South African authorities accuse the Gupta family of using their links with former President Jacob Zuma to secure deals to loot state-owned companies. President Cyril Ramaphosa has estimated that more than R500bn ($37bn) was stolen from the state during Zuma’s rule. The Guptas deny any wrongdoing.
