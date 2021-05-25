SA spent R49 billion on suspect deals linked to Guptas

By S’thembile Cele

(Bloomberg) – South Africa’s government spent R49bn ($3.5bn) on contracts linked to the Gupta family, who’ve been accused of being in a corrupt relationship with former President Jacob Zuma.

The estimate was compiled by Shadow World Investigations, Paul Holden, director of investigations at the London-based non-governmental organisation, told a judicial inquiry into state corruption on Monday in Johannesburg. The Guptas and Zuma deny any wrongdoing.

