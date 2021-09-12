The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
South Africa eases lockdown restrictions – moving the country to alert level 2
(Bloomberg) – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa eased coronavirus lockdown restrictions in a bid to revive an economy reeling from the effects of the pandemic and a week of deadly riots.
The move to virus alert level 2 from level 3 comes as Covid-19 infections drop and will allow for greater activity in an economy seen contracting in the third quarter because of the unrest.
