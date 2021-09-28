Nedbank chair Vassi Naidoo passes away

Deloitte Africa media statement:

Deloitte Africa joins the South African business community in mourning the passing of its stalwart and former Southern Africa CEO Vassi Naidoo. As a sign of respect to him, Deloitte Africa CEO Lwazi Bam announced that flags throughout Deloitte offices will be flown at half-mast from today until his funeral.

Naidoo served as Deloitte CEO for Southern Africa between 1999 and 2006 and was the first black CEO of a Big Four auditing firm. He joined Deloitte as an articled clerk in 1977 and was appointed as a partner in the Durban office in 1984.

Naidoo was chairman of Nedbank and a non-executive director at Old Mutual at the time of his passing.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Bam said, “Vassi was a true legend and guiding light of Deloitte. He was one of my heroes and no doubt for many other current and former partners of the firm.”

Bam noted that Naidoo was renowned for his work ethic. “During his tenure with Deloitte, Vassi contributed significantly to the firm. He led us through the tumultuous times in the profession in the early 2000s and served the firm with loyalty and dedication throughout his 29 years of service.”

Following the end of his term as CEO of Deloitte Southern Africa, Naidoo moved to join the Deloitte United Kingdom as a member of their Executive Committee and was also appointed as the Deloitte Global Managing Partner for Talent.

Naidoo was a passionate champion for the transformation of the accounting profession and education of Chartered Accountants. His efforts were recognised by the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where he was awarded a Certificate of Commendation by the Faculty of Commerce.

In 2005, he was also made a Professor of Accounting & Auditing at the University of Johannesburg. In 2011, The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) recognised him with an honorary lifetime membership for his contribution to the development of the profession in South Africa.

Naidoo served as Chairman of the African Children Feeding Scheme and remained involved following his tenure. “We are extremely proud to have had a leader such as Vassi, who leaves behind a rich legacy of having truly made an impact that matters,” said Bam.

Deloitte Africa conveys our deepest condolences to his wife, Sheila, his daughter, and our Deloitte partner, Carmeni and their extended family and friends.

