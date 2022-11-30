Janusz Walus in an unfortunate stabbing incident – DCS

OFFENDER JANUSZ WALUS RECEIVING MEDICAL ATTENTION

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is able to confirm an unfortunate stabbing incident involving inmate Janusz Walus. A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage. but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Walus is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care.

It is alleged that Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit.

Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated.

Statement issued by Singabakho Nxumalo, Department of Correctional Services, 29 November 2022

