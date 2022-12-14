De Ruyter resigns from Eskom after public attacks

By Sandra Laurence

André de Ruyter, Eskom’s group chief executive, has resigned. He allegedly notified board chairperson Mpho Makwana of his decision earlier in the week, who informed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. De Ruyter’s action follows a series of public attacks on him by Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, and is thought to stem from Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s subsequent failure to publicly support him and his management. Last week, Mantashe accused Eskom of “actively agitating for the overthrow of the state“. Neither Ramaphosa nor Gordhan responded to the charge.

Solidarity media release

De Ruyter – the wrong person resigned

The resignation of André de Ruyter will deepen the Eskom crisis and will not alleviate it. The wrong person resigned.

The problem at Eskom is not the CEO’s operational will but the government’s political will. The best person in the country can be appointed to the position but the current political dispensation makes it an impossible task for the person.

The politicians looked for a scapegoat to hide their own incompetence and exerted incredible pressure on De Ruyter. Instead of doing the right thing, the politicians sacrificed De Ruyter for the sake of their politics.

De Ruyter stood on the oxygen line feeding corruption. Those who want to loot more exerted the most pressure for him to resign. Bigger corruption post De Ruyter is a real danger.

Drastic political changes are called for. The current government and the ministers involved do not have the ability to bring about the political changes that are required.

The following are critical changes that are needed:

All statutory restrictions that are limiting power generation both within and outside Eskom must be removed.

There must be incentives for private power generators.

Skills as a criterion for appointment and promotion must be reintroduced without racial bias.

Saboteurs and criminals must be prosecuted actively.

New capacity needs to be created.

Capacity must be created to undertake preventative maintenance.

Almost all of these changes require political will. The government’s political is gone. The current political dispensation is the an obstacle for Eskom’s turnaround, and it is political heads that must roll.

