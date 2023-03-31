Former Eskom CEO to meet with lawmakers about corruption allegations

By Renee Bonorchis

Andre de Ruyter, the former chief executive officer of state-owned power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. who said the organization was riddled with corruption, has agreed to appear before the South African parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts and also present a written submission.

He will be asked about corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at Eskom, the committee said in an emailed statement. A date for the meeting hasn’t been set yet.

Andre de Ruyter in Johannesburg, in Oct. 2022. Photographer: Michele Spatari/Bloomberg

De Ruyter said in a television interview in February that Eskom was losing about 1 billion rand ($55 million) a month due to corruption and theft, with the help of people linked to the ruling African National Congress. A day later, Eskom announced that De Ruyter would leave the company with immediate effect.

