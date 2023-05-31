The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Port, rail failures may have cost SA $7.6 billion in exports
By Antony Sguazzin
South Africa’s poorly run ports and freight rail lines may have cost the country 150 billion rand ($7.6 billion) in exports last year, the Minerals Council said.
The lobby group, which represents most miners operating in the country, based its estimate on the design capacity of rail lines to ports compared with annual shipments, it said in its annual report on Wednesday.
Last year, its members shipped 51 billion rand less of commodities than they were contracted to, compared with a loss of 35 billion rand in 2021.
