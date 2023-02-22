Budget 2023: Two images illustrate the disaster called Transnet

Another of the ANC’s ‘Developmental State’ fantasies which lies in tatters is its monopoly over the country’s rail and ports infrastructure. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of long-distance freight traffic has shifted off State-owned Transnet to roads, a trend which is accelerating.

The images below supplied by the National Treasury speak more than 1 000 words…

