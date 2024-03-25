DA makes public election candidates

Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.

By BizNews Reporter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has publicly released its candidate lists for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections (NPE 2024).

These are the candidates who will represent the DA party and serve in Parliament and in legislatures across South Africa.

The release of its lists comes on the eve of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) public release of all political parties’ candidates for the upcoming elections.

The candidates include “corruption busters, subject matter experts and specialists, and a series of high-performing and accomplished mayors, members of mayoral committees, and councillors”.

They include: Jeanne Adriaanse (Senior Councillor in JB Marks), Mlondi Mdluli (Economist at a leading think tank), Edwin Macrae Bath (Public Sector Built Environment Specialist), Khathutshelo Rasilingwane (Deputy Chief Whip of the DA in Ekurhuleni), Mark Burke (PhD in Econometrics from Cambridge), Ian Cameron (Leading Community Safety Activist), Liam Jacobs (Leader of the DA Students Organisation), Kabelo Kgobisa (COO of a major communications firm), Dulandi Leech (Senior Councillor in Mangaung), Karl Le Roux (Medical Doctor), and Kabelo Mogatosi (former MMC for Roads in NMB).

