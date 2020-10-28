Mboweni rescues SAA with another R17bn from taxpayers

The following adjustments were announced on Wednesday: R23 billion to Eskom; R6.5 billion to South African Airways (SAA) for settling its guaranteed debt and interest and an additional R10.5 billion is allocated to SAA to implement its business rescue plan; R84.7 million to the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa for the licensing of high-demand spectrum. – Editor

South Africa bails out insolvent state airline with $641 million – R10.5bn

By Paul Vecchiatto

(Bloomberg) — South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni allocated 10.5 billion rand ($641 million) for the grounded state-owned airline to implement its rescue plan, taking money from other government departments.

Mboweni made the announcement in Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement, ending a long personal resistance to funding further bailouts. The support adds to the 16.4 billion rand the Treasury set aside over three years in February for South African Airways to repay its guaranteed debt and cover debt-service costs.

The fate of the national carrier has become an emotive topic in South Africa as the country struggles to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and revive an economy already in recession before the virus hit. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan made saving the airline a priority, but Mboweni had always said extra cash would have to come from private investors. The money will be redirected from several national departments, with the biggest cuts to the allocations for police and tertiary education. Why are some of these MPs clapping at the fact that the LandBank is broke & an additional R10.5Bn is going to SAA? This R10.5Bn is in addition to the R16Bn that was made available at the #MTBPS2019 How many SMMEs could you support with that money? How many jobs? — VT (@VusiThembekwayo) October 28, 2020 South Africa’s cabinet made the decision to fund the business-rescue plan and has not attached conditions, Treasury officials said in a lockup session before the budget presentation. SAA was placed in administration in December, hasn’t made a profit in almost a decade and has long relied on state support. Keeping it afloat is seen by opposition parties and some analysts as an expensive distraction for the government at a time when it needs to rescue the more crucial state power utility and reinvigorate economic growth. “R10.5 billion is allocated to SAA,” says Mboweni. This is fiscal treason against taxpayers and the millions of suffering citizens of South Africa. — Leon Schreiber (@Leon_Schreib) October 28, 2020 State-owned companies continue to present significant risks in the form of contingent liabilities and direct requests for state support, the Treasury said in the budget statement. Other companies highlighted as risks include: Airports Company of South Africa, which doesn’t have sufficient funds for its operational requirements

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., which has used up 320 billion rand of its 350 billion rand in government debt guarantees. Financial support for the utility is reduced by 4.2 billion rand over the medium term

The Road Accident Fund is the government’s largest contingent liability and its accumulated deficit is seen growing to 593 billion rand by 2022-23

The Land Bank started paying overdue interest from August, after first defaulting on debt in April. It was allocated 3 billion rand in June and has approached the government for additional financial support.

The South African National Roads Agency Ltd.’s revenue shortfall will cost the fiscus an additional 300 million rand in 2020-21. Read also: Mmusi Maimane: How to fix SA – sell SAA, privatise energy, replace BEE

SAA’s R10bn business rescue plan ready – but who will pay?

Sunil Shah: SAA will be profitable when pigs fly. MUST READ!

(Visited 108 times, 108 visits today)