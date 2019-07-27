The world is changing fast and to keep up you need local knowledge with global context.
Beware the click, it wants to be AutoMated
Whether it’s the former KGB, or your boss, spying is, and has always been, a symptom of the world.
And while the majority of these ‘peeping-toms’ determine how productive or disruptive you are, there’s a new bot that’s looking to automate your actions.
McKinsey has developed AutoMate, a bot that tracks your clicks and keystrokes, to determine which tasks can be roboticised.
Given that the consultancy suspects 80% of worldwide work is a target, the question remains, can an already beleaguered jobs market handle further disruption?
