Beware the click, it wants to be AutoMated

Whether it’s the former KGB, or your boss, spying is, and has always been, a symptom of the world.

And while the majority of these ‘peeping-toms’ determine how productive or disruptive you are, there’s a new bot that’s looking to automate your actions.

McKinsey has developed AutoMate, a bot that tracks your clicks and keystrokes, to determine which tasks can be roboticised.

Given that the consultancy suspects 80% of worldwide work is a target, the question remains, can an already beleaguered jobs market handle further disruption?