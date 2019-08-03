A cloggy fix for an unbroken Twitter

Recent response to the newly ‘upgraded’ web based Twitter platform has been met with mixed reactions.

On a personal note I sided with those that wondered why, given the time I spent to work out how to engage with the interface that was once pretty simple.

This move does bring up an age-old problem faced by businesses, this constant desire to change to show growth, improvement, you name it…

But if something’s working well, why not just leave it alone, as the famous line goes: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

Let me know when you know how to revert back to the old design – permanently.